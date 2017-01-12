GMH facing problems with financial sustainability

Long-term sustainability continues to be an issue at the Guam Memorial Hospital, and Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. is pushing to find solutions, whether through a public-private partnership or expanded health coverage for the people of Guam. A mandate to treat all patients regardless of their ability to pay has led the Guam Memorial Hospital into deep financial trouble.

Just last year the hospital received a $45 million bailout - $80 million short of what it hoped to receive in order to form a business model better suited for long-term sustainability. Committee on Health chair Senator Rodriguez has been looking at alternate ways to help the hospital make ends meet. One option is a possible public-private partnership.

"If you take a look at our GMH task force that we put together last year. It looked at other hospitals in similar situations as our hospital, public hospitals and looked at how their partnership with a bigger privately run hospital what kind of benefits that had in terms of management in terms of a centralized supply chain where they can better prices for supplies and medicines a bigger network of providers and doctors. We have a lack of specialists here in Guam being able to partner with an established hospital group would be able to give us access now to specialists that we've had a very hard time bringing over here," the senator said.

A request for information was issued by the Guam Economic Development Authority last year - and received responses from three companies from the US mainland. Rodriguez said he plans to work with the GMH board of trustees on exploring this option and whether it is appropriate for GMH. "There are other things that we are doing as well that are very important which is the expansion of access to health insurance. That in itself is going to be very important to support the hospital long-term, because we know a big part of it is a large population that go there that don't have a payer attached to them," he said.

His office is in the process of drafting and developing legislation relative to a healthcare para todu plan, something he says gets to the root of financial issues at GMH. "By doing that you're able to help the hospital but you're really able to strengthen healthcare of our island when you're able to give over 30,000 people access to health insurance," he shared.

However before the legislation is completed, Rodriguez is eyeing federal policy changes under the trump administration, and how these changes may affect local funding. Once that is determined he will have a better idea of how best to move forward.