Liberty Concepcion found guilty of assault for East Agana riot

After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned a guilty verdict against defendant Liberty Concepcion on all three counts of assault, all as misdemeanors. Concepcion was charged for a riot that occurred at Linda's Coffee Shop in Hagatna back in October. Throughout trial, defense maintained Concepcion was acting out of self-defense.

Judge Michael Bordallo read out loud the jury's verdict, announcing, "We the jury find the defendant Liberty Joe Concepcion guilty of the offense of assault as signed and dated by the foreperson. Verdict Form Number Two: we the jury find the defendant Liberty Joe Concepcion guilty of the offense of assault as a misdemeanor, signed and dated by the foreman. And Verdict Form Number Three, we the jury find the defendant Liberty Joe Concepcion guilty of the offense of assault as a misdemeanor."

Concepcion's co-defendants, Enricky Duenas, Christian Medina, and Jovin Santos all entered plea agreements with the government. Duenas faces anywhere from 45 to 100 days behind bars while Medina and Santos face no jail time.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 23.