Payless payday for 34th Guam Legislature

It seems the 34th Guam Legislature is off to a bumpy start. KUAM News has confirmed with several new senators that they did not receive a paycheck this past Tuesday, when they are typically issued. The new Executive Director of the Legislature, Jermaine Alerta, confirms the only people who got paid were the staff and senators of the 33rd Guam Legislature.

The end of the last legislature and start of the new one occurred in the middle of a pay period, which means both were supposed to get paid forty hours each. Alerta says no one in the 34th Guam Legislature got a paycheck on Tuesday, “it could have been handled better, but I can assure you we are ironing out the kinks and we’re committed to making sure that from this point forward everything will be on the up and up”.

He apologized and said checks should be ready next week.