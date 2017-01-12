51-year-old man's death ruled a homicide

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola has ruled the death of a 51-year-old man a homicide. Espinola says Paul Nakamura had been at the Guam Memorial Hospital suffering from injuries he sustained after he was hit with a beer mug. KUAM News has learned that Nakamura was injured after an incident occurred at the Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon on November 9.

Nakamura had been gambling at the bar with a man named “Henry”. He allegedly became upset when Henry decided to stop playing the dice game with him. Henry’s friend Antonio Reyes Arriola noticed he had been bothering him so he told him stop.

Court documents state Nakamura told him to “mind his business” and touched him on the shoulder. After doing it again, Arriola is accused of picking up his glass beer mug and hitting Nakamura on the head. Arriola was later arrested for Aggravated Assault.

There is no word at this time on whether he will face additional charges as a result of Nakamura’s death. The medical examiner completed the autopsy on Thursday determining Nakamura died of a skull fracture and brain contusion.