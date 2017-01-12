Guam residents already preparing for tax season

A new year brings a new tax season. And while we're only a few weeks into 2017, the Department of Revenue & Taxation is preparing for the onset of filers hoping to be one of the first to get a tax refund.

The payment of tax refunds is a first-in/first-out basis, so it's no surprise that rev and tax has already received early filers. "I don't have to encourage them, they're already out there, they're excited they want their refunds," proclaimed deputy director Marie Benito. She said within the first two weeks of the new year, they already have more than 50 people who filed their tax return. "We already have returns filed and unlike the IRS, they are not accepting returns until January 23, they're not accepting returns but we didn't want to have that, it will be another rush to get in if we did it that, we'd rather just gradually process those returns," she added.

Benito expects that number to increase as employers have to issue W-2s to employees by January 31. Just this week, Rev & Tax paid out $1 million in refunds for late filers up to August 19, 2016. The latest payout brings the administration to more than $140 million in the past year.

As for when these early filers can expect an actual refund, Benito says, "It depends on our revenues - I can't answer when the first refund will be issued, but we will be expecting and preparing for that."

For Tax Year 2015, the first set of refunds to be paid out didn't occur until mid-March last year. Benito says those who file in January to March normally receive big returns.

In the meantime, Rev & Tax is encouraging filers to review the new tax changes that might affect their returns. For example, Benito says knowing what you qualify for and properly claiming credits or deductions can help insure your tax return is processed without delay. She adds don't forget to sign your return, update your address and verify social security numbers.

The tax deadline is April 18.