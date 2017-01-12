Arraignment set for fourth Guam Medical Transport defendant

Thelma Joiner is scheduled be arraigned on Wednesday. She is the fourth individual recently indicted in a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud case involving Guam Medical Transport. Joiner (also known as Thelma Cabrera or Thelma French) joins other defendants accused of scamming the federal government out of $11 million in Medicare.

They allegedly used the money on vacations and other lavish expenses.

Two former employees have entered plea agreements, while the remaining defendants Clifford and Nick Shoemake and Kimberly "Casey" Connor are scheduled for a status conference, also on Wednesday.