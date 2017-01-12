Guam said Hafa Adai to over 1.5M visitors in 2016

To call it a great year in tourism would be an understatement. 2016 visitor arrivals smashed all previous tourism records as the island welcomed 1.53 million visitors over the past twelve months. December numbers alone surpassed 142,000 arrivals, also making it the best December in Guam's history.

While Japan arrivals dipped slightly by 2.7%, Korea arrivals soared at 19.6%, a growth mirrored in other markets.

Overall, the total calendar year-to-date arrivals increased by 9%.