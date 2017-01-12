Guam said Hafa Adai to over 1.5M visitors in 2016 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam said Hafa Adai to over 1.5M visitors in 2016

Posted: Updated:

To call it a great year in tourism would be an understatement. 2016 visitor arrivals smashed all previous tourism records as the island welcomed 1.53 million visitors over the past twelve months. December numbers alone surpassed 142,000 arrivals, also making it the best December in Guam's history.

While Japan arrivals dipped slightly by 2.7%, Korea arrivals soared at 19.6%, a growth mirrored in other markets.

Overall, the total calendar year-to-date arrivals increased by 9%.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Pair accused in beating of DOC detainee set to go to trial

    Pair accused in beating of DOC detainee set to go to trial

    Pair involved in beating to be charged with attempted murder of DOC detainee Justin Meno

    The pair accused in the brutal beating of a Department of Corrections detainee back in March will go to trial next month.  Jeremiah Isezaki and Albert B. Santos II are being charged with the attempted murder of DOC detainee Justin Meno. A third suspect, Peter Gines, was also arrested for his alleged part in the attack but has yet to be charged. More than 1,000 pages of discovery in the case have been filed, and attorneys have until August 9th to file any motions.  Isezaki...More >>
    The pair accused in the brutal beating of a Department of Corrections detainee back in March will go to trial next month.  Jeremiah Isezaki and Albert B. Santos II are being charged with the attempted murder of DOC detainee Justin Meno. A third suspect, Peter Gines, was also arrested for his alleged part in the attack but has yet to be charged. More than 1,000 pages of discovery in the case have been filed, and attorneys have until August 9th to file any motions.  Isezaki...More >>

  • Suspect accused of Two Lovers Point armed robbery released from prison

    Suspect accused of Two Lovers Point armed robbery released from prison

    Suspect accused of Two Lovers Point armed robbery released from prison

    One of the suspects accused of an armed robbery that involved tourist at Two Lovers Point last month has been released from prison. Xavier Tedtaotao was released to a third party custodian today. He was the alleged driver of the getaway car and is charged with 2nd-degree robbery and a special allegation with the same vulnerable victim sentence enhancement. Jeremy Allen Evaristo, who allegedly had the gun, is charged with 2nd-degree robbery and two special allegations...the first a v...More >>
    One of the suspects accused of an armed robbery that involved tourist at Two Lovers Point last month has been released from prison. Xavier Tedtaotao was released to a third party custodian today. He was the alleged driver of the getaway car and is charged with 2nd-degree robbery and a special allegation with the same vulnerable victim sentence enhancement. Jeremy Allen Evaristo, who allegedly had the gun, is charged with 2nd-degree robbery and two special allegations...the first a v...More >>

  • Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>
    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly