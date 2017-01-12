Trial begins Tuesday for Dededo Dome riot

Trial is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday for the three remaining defendants involved in the 2016 riot that occurred at the Dededo Dome. They are Liberty Concepcion, Jovin Santos and Christian Medina. The four other defendants signed agreements for one charge of assault as a misdemeanor.

They were Daryl Peredo, Rocindo Alforque, Rodel Alforque and Ruben Aflorque. Their deals outline a one year sentence - all of which were suspended.