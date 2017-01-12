Calvo vetoes school repair bill, says legislation "would have co - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo vetoes school repair bill, says legislation "would have cost millions more"

Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed Bill 411. The bill was passed by the 33rd Guam Legislature and would have amended the current public law to allow for an alternative method of solicitation for the $100 million bid for the repair of Simon Sanchez High School.

While Adelup agrees it can't delay any further, it notes that in the final form, Bill 411 "would have cost us more time, millions of dollars more, and would have removed the task of repairing and modernizing other schools." If enacted, Adelup says the bill would have charted a whole new course of action with a multi-step bid that would have required different specifications, design parameters, evaluation factors and negotiation criteria.

Governor Calvo says he is confident with the months of hard work put in by the attorney general, DPW, and DOE together with guidance from the public auditor, and is confident the construction of a new Sanchez High is imminent.

