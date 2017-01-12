Airport maintains investment-grade rating - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Airport maintains investment-grade rating

Posted: Updated:

The Guam International Airport Authority has maintained an investment grade rating by Moody's Investors Services. The ratings agency also gave GIAA's bonds a stable outlook reflecting its ability to maintain fairly stable operating performance despite vulnerability to natural events and significant dependence on tourism and military activity.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

  • Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

  • Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly