Airport maintains investment-grade rating

More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

The chief of police is looking into a crash involving an off-duty police officer that occurred outside a Hagatna bar early Saturday morning. Police spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia says the incident damaged five separate vehicles. While witnesses raised concern that the officer may have been impaired, he did pass a field sobriety test. "Chief JI Cruz takes any allegation of any impropriety from any of our officers very seriously," Balajadia told KUAM News. "The chief ...

The chief of police is looking into a crash involving an off-duty police officer that occurred outside a Hagatna bar early Saturday morning. Police spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia says the incident damaged five separate vehicles. While witnesses raised concern that the officer may have been impaired, he did pass a field sobriety test. "Chief JI Cruz takes any allegation of any impropriety from any of our officers very seriously," Balajadia told KUAM News. "The chief ...

Senator Frank Aguon Jr. commended his colleagues for introducing the legislation - because there are currently no laws in place that would allow for the ban of skimmers.

Senator Frank Aguon Jr. commended his colleagues for introducing the legislation - because there are currently no laws in place that would allow for the ban of skimmers.

The long-awaited teacher-union contract between the Guam Education Board and Guam Federation of Teachers has been returned from the AG'S office unsigned. According to GEB chairman Peter Alecxis Ada, while the AG must sign off on the agreement, her office instead provided a list of suggestions. Ada said the board will be reviewing correspondence from the AG's office to determine the next steps. The agreement was first approved by the GEB and union in March after roughly six years witho...

The long-awaited teacher-union contract between the Guam Education Board and Guam Federation of Teachers has been returned from the AG'S office unsigned. According to GEB chairman Peter Alecxis Ada, while the AG must sign off on the agreement, her office instead provided a list of suggestions. Ada said the board will be reviewing correspondence from the AG's office to determine the next steps. The agreement was first approved by the GEB and union in March after roughly six years witho...

Tinta and Faha massacre victims and survivors were honored this past weekend

Over the weekend, site visits and memorial services were held in Merizo to honor the victims and survivors of the Tinta and Faha massacres. They are the latest in series of memorials that have been scheduled to commemorate the island's 73rd liberation of Guam from Japanese forces during World War two. "Seventy-three years since that terrible battle that we focus on peace. I think that's what so important here, the sacrifice of these innocent that we use these as a springboa... More >>