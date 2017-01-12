Senator Castro leads on-site inspection of Dededo eyesore - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senator Castro leads on-site inspection of Dededo eyesore

What was supposed to be a park for children and families has instead turned into an illegal dump site and eyesore. A concerned citizen brought the issue of the dilapidated Sagan Linayan Park in Astumbo to the attention of Senator Wil Castro, who led a walkthrough of the site with stakeholders this morning.

Agencies in attendance included the Dededo Mayor's Office, Guam Police Department, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Agriculture.

Castro has begun plans to refurbish the park through collaboration with government agencies, military partners and the community.

  • Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

  • Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

  • Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

