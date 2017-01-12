Senator Castro leads on-site inspection of Dededo eyesore

What was supposed to be a park for children and families has instead turned into an illegal dump site and eyesore. A concerned citizen brought the issue of the dilapidated Sagan Linayan Park in Astumbo to the attention of Senator Wil Castro, who led a walkthrough of the site with stakeholders this morning.

Agencies in attendance included the Dededo Mayor's Office, Guam Police Department, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Agriculture.

Castro has begun plans to refurbish the park through collaboration with government agencies, military partners and the community.