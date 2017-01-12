PHR Ken Corp's Milton Morinaga named GVB board chairman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

PHR Ken Corp's Milton Morinaga named GVB board chairman

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Visitors Bureau elected new leadership at a meeting late this afternoon. Milton Morinaga, who is the managing director for PHR Ken Micronesia, was elected as the board chairman.

Morinaga has served as a tourism executive for roughly four decades in Hawaii, Saipan and Guam. He spent much of his career developing and supporting marketing efforts in destinations to include Japan.

In addition, the board also elected Monte Mesa as vice chairman, Therese Arriola as secretary and Sam Shinohara as treasurer.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

  • Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

  • Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly