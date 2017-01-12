PHR Ken Corp's Milton Morinaga named GVB board chairman

The Guam Visitors Bureau elected new leadership at a meeting late this afternoon. Milton Morinaga, who is the managing director for PHR Ken Micronesia, was elected as the board chairman.

Morinaga has served as a tourism executive for roughly four decades in Hawaii, Saipan and Guam. He spent much of his career developing and supporting marketing efforts in destinations to include Japan.

In addition, the board also elected Monte Mesa as vice chairman, Therese Arriola as secretary and Sam Shinohara as treasurer.