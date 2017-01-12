Architect comments on Pago Bay development project

"We were very embarrassed that our submission was incomplete," noted architect Barbara Burkhardt. "It was not our intent to be incomplete - we completely misunderstood what the submission requirements were, and think today the comment was it was received and we've met all their requirements."

In November, the Guam Land Use Commission issued a notice to show cause to Guam Wanfang Construction after they were dissatisfied over compliance with the project. Some of the major concerns were changes to the layout and lack of financial documentation. And while the GLUC accepted the company's response of having met the minimum requirements, they didn't want to discuss further details.

Burkhardt also said, "So I think as of now, we have received your report and your response, but I think our plans are to further review the document san discuss it on the return of the chair." And while failure to respond to the notice could have threatened the application from being revoked, for now it looks like the project is moving forward but with some changes including the name which has changed to the Pago Bay Ocean Resort. Burkhardt is now taking the lead as the designer of record for the project.

FC Benavente and Planners had resigned from the project last year after the notice to show cause was issued. "I don't accept projects lightly; I don't accept contracts lightly," she said. " This meets a very good green profile and I'm pleased to work on it and develop that profile for the client."

As for the actual project, Burkhardt says the "unique green footprint" was all part of the original application. "Our tower, which is really not a tower, but a mid-rise is only 16% of the site coverage. I challenge anyone to find a condominium project where at least 30-40% of the site is covered by the building - that makes it a uniquely green project," she stated.

She adds the mid-rise will be 10 feet lower than the variance actually allowed. She adds 32% of the land is a wetland reserve along with 20% of the site is a vegetative barrier and will not be built on. She adds while most condos cover a majority of a site, this project will only cover 52% of the site.She also reiterates the project is not a hotel, but a condominium. As for the cost, Burkhardt says going green isn't cheap and still remains in the $90-120 million range.

As for the criticism and current lawsuit against the project? "I have a belief in Southern Guam and I would hope as more information of the project comes out when we come out for permit and we build the project and features of the project come out as contribution to Southern Guam that we'll come closer together," she said.

In response, Save Southern Guam's Diane Strong tells KUAM News they are still against the project. She says the green aspect has nothing to do with their opposition, adding, "It's still a hotel in a residential zone." She says this is just "icing to get public opinion swayed toward them."