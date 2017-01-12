Applications for medical cannabis license being accepted next week

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.More >>
More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.More >>
It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.More >>
It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.More >>
As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.More >>
As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.More >>
Senator Frank Aguon Jr. commended his colleagues for introducing the legislation - because there are currently no laws in place that would allow for the ban of skimmers.More >>
Senator Frank Aguon Jr. commended his colleagues for introducing the legislation - because there are currently no laws in place that would allow for the ban of skimmers.More >>
Two key sections for Guam are included in the Fiscal 2018 National Defense Authorization Act that has just cleared the House.More >>
Two key sections for Guam are included in the Fiscal 2018 National Defense Authorization Act that has just cleared the House.More >>
No other items had been found with the drone, but officials believe it could have been a test flight to possibly fly contraband into the Mangilao compound.More >>
No other items had been found with the drone, but officials believe it could have been a test flight to possibly fly contraband into the Mangilao compound.More >>