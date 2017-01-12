Applications for medical cannabis license being accepted next week

Just a recreational marijuana bill sits at the legislature, efforts for medicinal marijuana are moving forward. The Department of Public Health announced starting next week that applications for a medical cannabis license will be available.

It was late last year when the Joaquin "KC" Concepcion Ii Compassionate Cannabis Use Act lapsed into law. Adelup along with Public Health raises concerned with the new law over unfunded mandates and regulatory issues. The applications will be available starting January 18 at the chief public health office on the 2nd floor of the Mangilao facility.

You can also view the application at http://www.dphss.guam.gov.