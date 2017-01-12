Trial for Liberty Concepcion draws to an end

If a picture says a thousand words, prosecutor Tom Neuman suggests a video says a million. Closing arguments were heard Thursday in the trial for Liberty Concepcion - the only defendant left to face a jury for a riot that occurred outside Linda's Coffee Shop on October 22.

While parties agree Concepcion didn't start the fight, but Jaycee White threw the first punch, prosecution alleges Concepcion proceeded to instigate violence on victims Norman Romolor and Lloyd Romolor and fled the scene when the cops arrived.

"It's a little ironic that defense is raising justification of self-defense and defense of others when this man is the assailant," said Neuman. This man is the instigator. It was Lloyd who was using self-defense to defend himself. That's what you heard in testimony. That's what you heard on the witness stand."

Defense has a different interpretation of how events unfolded. Attorney David Lujan maintains his client was acting out of self-defense. After losing to white, defense contends Concepcion observed his friend Enricky Duenas on the other end of the parking lot. Duenas, who already pled out in the case, was outnumbered by the Romolors, who are cousins.

According to surveillance footage, a larger unidentified man wearing a black shirt is involved and may be responsible for beating the Romolors to the ground. "You're going to see there's a lot of people fighting," said Lujan. "Liberty walks this way. The guy in the black shirt appears to have been stomping. If Lloyd was stomped there it wasn't liberty but the guy in the black shirt. There's Norman. Norman leaves that fight. Liberty's there. Liberty and Norman. Then Liberty goes here he's being called by this lady. Then there's Norman; this man is following walking towards where Norman is.

"Then you'll see this is a replay of that. The big guy punching Norman, this big guy punching Norman. Kicking Norman. Was not Liberty. There's Liberty shirtless."

Already Jovin Santos, Christian Medina, and Duenas have entered plea deals in the case. Santos and medina face no jail time while KUAM News files show Duenas faces anywhere from 45-100 days behind bars.

It was because of the riot police discovered Brian Cruz unconscious in the back of a car that same night. Cruz died days later from a severe head injury which he sustained while drinking with friends Jaycee White, Alfredo Castro, and Richard Ragadio in Tumon earlier that night.

Jurors are now in deliberations for the Linda's riot trial.