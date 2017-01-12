No money paid yet to GovGuam for illegal Yigo dump

The long-running case involving a man cited by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency for running an illegal dump site at his Yigo property over a decade ago has yet to be resolved.

Case closed. That's what it seemed like when a $7.5 million judgment was handed down against both Joseph and Rosalind Taitano in 2014. The couple had been operating an illegal dump site at their Yigo property, leading to $3.6 million in penalties each, as well as $250,000 in restitution for the government's efforts to extinguish a blaze at the illegal dump in 2010. But several years later and not a penny of what they owe has been paid to GovGuam.

Guam EPA public information officer Nic Lee said, "We really only have been notified that a judgment has been handed down by the court with a monetary compensation for $7.5 million. To date, our agency hasn't received any of that judgment."

Lack of payment led the Attorney General's Office to take the matter back to court in 2015, with Lee saying, "The Attorney General's Office executed a writ to all the financial institutions on Guam to try to collect on any debt or asset that is owed to the Taitanos so it could be levied by the government that has not resulted in any funds."

Another outstanding issue is that remediation efforts to include proper clean-up of the illegal dump, which included hazardous wastes, as well as the creation of a groundwater monitoring plan to test for possible pollution of the northern aquifer have yet to be completed. "So we have not been able to determine if any contamination exists or doesn't exist in the affected site. We are going to rely on the monetary judgment to fund any testing any sampling any abatement methods to remediate the site, so that's where we're at today," he said.

Despite the lack of progress, Lee said Guam EPA is working with the AG's Office to push the issue forward. "While we are waiting for the funding to be available from the judgment we will be looking to any kind of grants that may partially or wholly assist our efforts to start an assessment, start our investigation and to perform the sampling and to perform the necessary testing," he said.