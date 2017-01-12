Government pares-down witness list for Mark Torre, Jr. trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Government pares-down witness list for Mark Torre, Jr. trial

The government has almost cut in half its number of witness scheduled to testify in the Mark Torre, Jr. murder trial. Today it submitted its amended list with almost 120 witnesses.

The former police officer is accused of murdering his fellow officer Elbert Piolo in July 2015. The incident occurred outside Torre's home in Yigo. Both were off-duty. 

Opening statements are anticipated for the end of this month.

  Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

  Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

  Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

