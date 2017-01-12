Guam Preservation Trust remaining neutral amid squabble

As far as the Guam Preservation Trust's Joe Quinata goes regarding Senator Michael San Nicolas' concerns about costs for the Guam Congress Building, he's remaining neutral, adding the change orders are necessary and were approved. "I understand each parts, I understand that this is a huge project we're undertaking, and there's a transition that probably needed to occur, which did not," said Quinata.

"So you're seeing Senator San Nicolas that is concerned and then you have Senator Rory Respicio that has been with the project since the beginning, and he understands that part, so I think what was missing was that transition that needed to occur between the guard and the old guard."

As we reported, the $1.2 million in change orders were for $430,000 in furniture, $250,000 for an audio visual system, and $130,000 for landscaping.