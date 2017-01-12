Kloppenburg Enterprises exec talks about bussing contact

After years of short-term contracts at the Guam Regional Transit Authority, Kloppenberg Enterprises was awarded a long-term bus-service provider contract in December. Company vice president Brad Kloppenberg spoke to island Rotarians earlier today, saying the three-year contract should provide residents with greater stability, as well as greater improvements.

"We're working with the transit authority now to try to find ways to increase some of the coverage 1449 its their intent now to bring back the Orange Line, which was part of the pilot program that was run a couple years ago, and the Orange Line basically runs through the Dededo area - Harmon Loop up through Barrigada and Tiyan."

He added that under the new contract, Kloppenberg Enterprises will focus on bus operations, while GRTA will be taking the lead in areas including scheduling, dispatching, routing, and providing fuel.