Former senator Respicio chastises San Nicolas over cost concerns

It's no secret they weren't B-F-Fs in the 33rd Guam Legislature, and while one didn't make it to the 34th, he's certainly going O-F-F on his former colleague.

He may be out, but former senator Rory Respicio is in the limelight - after Senator Michael San Nicolas threw shade at the former Rules Committee chair during a press conference Wednesday related to more than a million dollars in change orders for the new Guam Congress Building. "This is classic Mike San Nicolas," chastised Respicio, "where he'll throw everything out and he'll walk away from it."

Senator San Nicolas, who succeeded Respicio as Rules chair in the 34th, said he wouldn't sign-off on a single cent for the change orders until the costs are accounted for. He also tasked the legislature's new executive director - his former staffer - Jermaine Alerta - to conduct an investigation. "In the 33rd Guam Legislature, I was a member of the Committee (on Rules) and we never saw any of these numbers, so that's why this is very alarming for me to come across as the new rules chairman in this meeting and that's why I've asked the executive director to do an internal review to make sure these costs were either in compliance with the existing contract and followed our procurement law," he said.

Respicio argues Senator San Nicolas was a no show to committee meetings he also suggests that if he's so concerned - then he should have an independent investigator look into the costs. "He cannot have his own posse do the investigation, he can't have the executive director who reports to him directly do the investigation, he should have the attorney general and the public auditor," he said.

Senator San Nicolas brought his concerns to light in the name of transparency following a report he received from the Guam Preservation Trust, noting, "We want the community to be fully aware of what the costs of this move is going to be, and as of right now, per this report, some of these changes orders items really jumped out at us and I want to bring them to the public's attention."

Respicio refutes it's not about transparency, maintaining, "I think Mike San Nicolas is doing this to deflect the fact of his already failed leadership as the 34th Guam Legislature's chair on rules."

Respicio says all Senator San Nicolas had to do was pick up the phone and call him if he had any concerns.

Meanwhile, Senator San Nicolas whose campaigned on being fiscally responsible says he is committed to ensuring the restoration of the Guam Congress Building will not require additional taxpayer appropriation. He added that some senators have had issue with this cost cutting and internal reallocation, including the rescinding of the distribution of $270,000 in lapse funds from the budget of the late senator Ben Pangelinan.

He stated in a press release that $30,000 was gifted to each individual majority senator's budget in the last days of the 33rd Legislature, on top of their regular budget.

That money, he says, has since been placed in a reserve.