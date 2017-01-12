Another $1M in tax returns being processed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another $1M in tax returns being processed

Posted: Updated:

Another $1 million in tax returns should be on the way to almost 500 happy recipients very soon.  Rev & Tax and DOA are processing 488 checks for late filers through last August 19.

In all, over $140 million in tax returns has issued been in the past year.

    •   
