Man convicted of bribery for drugs spared jail time

A man convicted of bribing a Customs officer to help him obtain his drugs in the mail is spared jail time. Joseph B. Cruz, Jr. previously entered a guilty plea to bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.

Back in 2009, he attempted to bribe a Guam Customs officer by offering her $1,500 and then $8,000 to help him obtain his package containing crystal meth.

The drugs were concealed in a purse and reportedly valued at $10,000.