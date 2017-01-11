Man convicted of bribery for drugs spared jail time - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man convicted of bribery for drugs spared jail time

Posted: Updated:

A man convicted of bribing a Customs officer to help him obtain his drugs in the mail is spared jail time. Joseph B. Cruz, Jr. previously entered a guilty plea to bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.

Back in 2009, he attempted to bribe a Guam Customs officer by offering her $1,500 and then $8,000 to help him obtain his package containing crystal meth.

The drugs were concealed in a purse and reportedly valued at $10,000.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

    More >>

  • Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

    More >>

  • Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly