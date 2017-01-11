Man helps woman with her groceries...then steals her purse

He allegedly offered to help a woman load her groceries into her car, but ran off with her purse. Court documents state a witness recognized the suspect as a homeless man by the name of "Akung". When interviewed by police, 45-year-old Akung Poll admitted to stealing the purse, taking the cash and giving some to his friends to buy food and drinks before throwing the contents into the jungle.

The purse contained close to $1,000 cash. Poll was booked and confined.