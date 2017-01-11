Umatac's beloved "Carabao Man" dead at 59 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Umatac's beloved "Carabao Man" dead at 59

Posted: Updated:

The village of Umatac mourns the loss of icon "Big John" Tedtaotao. Tedtaotao was famous for offering rides on his carabao "Betsy" at Fort Soledad.

Village mayor Johnny Quinata confirms Tedtaotao passed away Thursday morning Guam time. Late last year, Tedtaotao relocated to California when his health worsened.

Betsy is now under the care of family here in Guam.

Quinata extends his condolences to the family and says Tedtaotao will be missed by locals and tourists who are always asking for him. Tedtaotao was 59-years-old.

