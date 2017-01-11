IBTF Scenic Route clears areas to reveal spectacular views of Guam

The Islandwide Beautification Task Force is launching the new year with a new project: the IBTF Scenic Route. The intent of the effort is to uncover the picturesque views and vistas at various places around the island that are currently obstructed by overgrown vegetation.

The project will see the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Department of Corrections and community stakeholders open-up such locales to let visitors and residents to see Guam's natural beauty from a different angle.

The first project saw an area on Nimitz Hill cleared, opening up a view of the ocean and the surrounding villages.

A mobile app is forthcoming to let online users track the progress and see where work is being done next.