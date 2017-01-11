IBTF Scenic Route clears areas to reveal spectacular views of G - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

IBTF Scenic Route clears areas to reveal spectacular views of Guam

Posted:

The Islandwide Beautification Task Force is launching the new year with a new project: the IBTF Scenic Route. The intent of the effort is to uncover the picturesque views and vistas at various places around the island that are currently obstructed by overgrown vegetation.

The project will see the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Department of Corrections and community stakeholders open-up such locales to let visitors and residents to see Guam's natural beauty from a different angle.

The first project saw an area on Nimitz Hill cleared, opening up a view of the ocean and the surrounding villages.

A mobile app is forthcoming to let online users track the progress and see where work is being done next.

  • Federal grant OK'd to prevent brown tree snake from spreading

    More federal money is available to help control the brown tree snake problem. The Interior Department's Office of Insular Affairs has come up with $3.5 million to prevent the snake from spreading to Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia.

  • Senator Lee takes control of rules committee

    It was business as usual at a Committee on Rules meeting this afternoon - with new Chairperson, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee at the helm.

  • Check out our interactive map of liberation sites

    As part of our KUAM's liberation coverage, in partnership with the National Park Service our digital team has created a story map on KUAM Digital.

