St. John's hosting Alumni and Friends 3-on-3 tourney

St. John's School will be hosting an Alumni and Friends 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament January 28th at the school campus. Admission is free for spectators and players wanting to take part in the tournament will cost $15.00 per player and $35.00 for a 3 person team.

Michelle Crisostomo, Communications Officer, told KUAM Sports, "We started doing these tournaments a couple of years ago to bring all of the alumni back into St. John's and have them enjoy their time catching up and also raise awareness and funds for our Knight for Knights scholarship fund. So that local families have the opportunity to attend St. John's."

Check in time will be at 1:30 pm on the 28th with games starting at around 2:00 pm in the afternoon. Players will be grouped to form teams if you register individually.

Crisostomo added, "The rules for the teams are that you have to have at least two alumni players on your 3 on 3 basketball team, you can have up to 5 players but we would like to have 2 alumni on the court at all times. You can also bring in any other player that you would like to join your team."

Teams targeted for the fundraising tournament are high school and adult players looking to step onto the court to have fun for a well worthy cause.

If you would like to register, you can call St. John's school at and ask for me," said Crisostomo, "at 646-8080 or you can email me at development@stjohnsguam.com.