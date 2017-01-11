Father arrested for making false report about missing toddler

For several hours police were searching for a 3-year-old girl that was believed to be inside a car that was stolen in Dededo. Several hours later, it turned she was never missing, but safe and sound at home.

Fine Store owner Tina Kim just finished with her customer when he suddenly rushed back into her shop in the populous northern village. According to surveillance video received by KUAM News it appears two people approached the car one got in and took off while the other ran off.

Kim told KUAM News, "He's coming in to buy drink here he's just got outside; customer come inside stolen car he told me to use phone. He said inside car he left a baby."

Guam Police Department spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says the incident was reported at around 10:30 this morning,as 25-year-old James Niosy told police that his green Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen with his 3-year-old daughter inside.

An all-points bulletin was issued and about an hour and half later and AMBER Alert was issued. Acting Governor Ray Tenorio had also directed the police to call on reservists and volunteer officers to help in the search.

It was at around three o'clock, GPD Captain Kim Santos says the AMBER Alert was cancelled after police learned that the child wasn't even missing but instead was with her mother. Santos said police had every reason to believe at the time that the 3-year-old was in the car when it was reported stolen. She adds the child's safety and well-being were of the utmost importance. "We followed all protocol and because of the risk factors involved an AMBER Alert was initiated," she said.

As for the child's father, he was arrested for making a false report, unsworn falsification and false alarm. He was booked and confined.

Police confirm that the father told police that his toddler daughter was in the car to illicit a faster response from GPD.