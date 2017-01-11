San Nicolas greatly concerned about Guam Congress Building costs

While they won't officially move into the building until March, Committee on Rules chairman Senator Michael San Nicolas is raising concerns about over $1 million in change orders for the Guam Congress Building. Following a meeting with the Guam Preservation Trust today, San Nicolas held a press conference as part of efforts to be transparent with the community.

"In the 33rd Guam Legislature, I was a member of the Committee (on Rules) and we never saw any of these numbers, so that's why this is very alarming for me to come across as the new rules chairman in this meeting and that's why I've asked the executive director to do an internal review to make sure these costs were either in compliance with the existing contract and followed our procurement law," he stated.

The Preservation Trust disclosed about $430,000 for furniture, $250,000 for an audio/visual system, and $130,000 for landscaping along with more costs for security systems and communication systems. Senator San Nicolas says he is not signing off on any of these costs until expenses are accounted for.

San Nicolas has already implemented cost-cutting measures to ensure the restoration of the Guam Congress Building doesn't require additional taxpayer appropriation.