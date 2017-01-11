Cruz shares his goals as legislative speaker - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cruz shares his goals as legislative speaker

Posted: Updated:

Fiscal responsibility is the major goals for BJ Cruz as the new speaker of the 34th Guam Legislature. Before the Rotary Club of Northern Guam today, Cruz outlined some of his initiatives, including a new provision on the standing rules requiring any bill with fiscal impact has to come through his Legislative Committee on Finance.

"Now what I'm trying to do is get a little bit more fiscal responsibility, and say if you're going to have bill go through the legislature, there has to be some place where it comes from, especially in the current budget," he said.

Cruz meanwhile spoke on the reintroduction of his Bill 3 regarding the health insurance contract for the Government of Guam. In regards to concerns, Cruz has asked the attorney general for a legal opinion to determine whether members of his staff on the negotiating team can give him information in spite of a non-disclosure agreement.

