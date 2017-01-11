Dr. Chris Dombrowski stands behind governor's Cannabis Control Act

Legislation to legalize, control and tax the sale of cannabis is now before the Guam Legislature. And while it awaits referral by senators, at least one medical professional is saying it's about time.

"I've been waiting 48 years for this, 48 years and I think it's phenomenal," expressed Dr. Chris Dombrowski. He's not just a general practitioner, but is a major proponent for marijuana, too. And he's making it known that the governor's recent Cannabis Control Act has his support.

"Because it gives freedom from those people who have been oppressed from utilizing cannabis for their own personal use while alcohol and tobacco has been notorious for killing people has been allowed to fester," said the physician.

The Cannabis Control Act would decriminalize the production, sale, distribution and consumption of cannabis, control the industry and tax its sale. "Denver is moving toward public consumption in coffee shops or restaurants, I think we'll eventually move to that," Dombrowski continued, "but I think it's fair across the board. You don't want to tax it too much to maintain the black market, so you want to be fair and I think it's a fair bill."

The bill would set the legal age of consumption at 21, include a home cultivation provision and impose a 15% sin tax on the purchase of cannabis and create a cannabis control board chaired by the director of the Department of Revenue & Taxation. Agency deputy director Maria Benito believes the bill will be beneficial to Guam, saying, "I hope that it does pass, that it becomes law, just like alcohol back in 1920s. There was that prohibition therefore that black market was out there - if you legalize it, you regulate it, you enforce it, you tax it, it benefits the whole island of Guam."

Meanwhile, Dr. Dombrowski says he can understand the pushback from some, but believes everyone should educate themselves first and don't buy into the fear. He added, "Some of these people have children who've gone the wrong way down the road to addiction and they don't want any part of it, but if you look at the total picture, and all the people who do, the lawyers and bankers and judges out here who do consume, it's about time."

The proposal is modeled after Colorado's Recreational Marijuana Program. Dr. Dombrowski says Guam could see the benefits that Colorado has experienced such as a decrease in traffic accidents and narcotics abuse. While he believes the bill is fair, Dombrowski suggests adding the University of Guam and the Department of Agriculture as part of the program.