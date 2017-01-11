Concerned Catholics of Guam wants discipline, not reward, for priest

The Concerned Catholics of Guam has serious concerns with a recent decision by Archbishop Michael Byrnes to send Father Adrian Cristobal to Canada to study canon law. In a letter to the Archdiocesan Presbyteral Council, CCOG president David Sablan said Father Cristobal should be disciplined rather than rewarded.

"Are we going to be paying for his monthly stipends while he's off at school? Are we going to be paying for his tuition and his room and board? You know, this is a real slap in the face to the people," Sablan said, "after we have exposed that this particular priest is one of the main causes of the division here in the church."

Sablan questioned whether the assignment was meant to serve the archdiocese, or instead stash Father Cristobal at a distant seminary. Father Cristobal was involved in allegations made against both Father Paul Gofigan and Monsignor James Benavente.