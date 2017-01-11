No resolution to illegal Yigo dump case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No resolution to illegal Yigo dump case

The long-running case involving a man cited by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency for running an illegal dump site at his Yigo property over a decade ago has yet to be resolved. Guam EPA public information officer Nic Lee told KUAM News, "We really only have been notified that a judgment has been handed down by the court with a monetary compensation for $7.5 million. To date, our agency hasn't received any of that judgment."

It was back in 2014 that Joseph Taitano and his wife Rosalind Taitano were cited by the Guam EPA for operating a dump site on their property. The two were fined $3.6 million each in penalties in addition to $250,000 in restitution for the government's efforts to extinguish a blaze at the illegal dump in 2010.

    •   
