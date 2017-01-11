GCC students turn shipping containers into sustainable homes

Students at the Guam Community College are learning to transform shipping containers into livable sustainable homes as part of a winter workshop. It might not be the usual choice for first time homeowners, but shipping container homes can be viable alternatives for those looking to go green.

GCC sustainability coordinator Kiko Palacios said, "Shipping containers homes are not very popular right now but we want to prepare students for the future. We know around the world these things are getting more and more popular, people are living in container homes, so we want to think ahead and kind of have our students think about it right now and consider the things we have to do to make it feasible for Guam's climate."

Students ages 14 to 17 participated in the Sustainable Technologies & Environmental Education Program with the goal of designing sustainable container homes while also integrating modifications that are better suited to Guam's tropical climate. "So they know we have typhoons, they know it's really hot in Guam and there's a lot of salt in the air, so their designs are kind of modified to integrate those considerations," said Palacios.

Student Samuel Siaumau showed us his home during the program's final contest on January 6, demonstrating, "We use solar panels to power up our house also the windmill, but basically if it's sunny we use the solar panel to power our house and when it's raining we turn off the solar panel and use the windmill to power up our house."

The home also featured a rain water catchment system, farm animals, a garden and solar vehicle. The contest winner, Team Avatar, designed another unique container home that was a tribute to Guam veterans and contained similar features as well as a fish pond that fed an aquaponic garden. "The first week we had them build solar smart phone chargers, small scale wind turbines, they helped us revitalize our organic garden and our aquaponic system," said Palacios.

"And so these students have been very busy, I'm very, very proud of them!"