Foody's opens new GPO locale store

It's a local favorite and today Foody's celebrated the grand opening of its first standalone location at the Guam Premier Outlets. Retail store lead Whitni Kloulubak said the location has been open since December, and features Foody's signature ready-to-go items and local favorites.

"We have the manha pies for desert, empanada, buchi buchi, all your favorite morning breakfasts, on the go kind of snacks, we also brand more on the healthy side so if you're not really into empanada, you want to stay away from that and go with a protein, we do P3's, it's nuts proteins and cheese," Kloulubak.

An array of craft beers are also available at the store's signature beer cave. It's open daily from 9am to midnight.