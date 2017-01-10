The Umatuna: Catholic newspaper celebrates 70th year in publication

It might well be the longest running publication in Guam's history. This month marks a major milestone for the Catholic newspaper Umatuna, which celebrates 70 years of keeping the local faithful informed.

The Umatuna was first published on January 5, 1947 by Bishop Appolinaris Baumgartner. A graduate of the prestigious Columbia University School of Journalism, who saw great value in starting a newspaper. The first issue was a mere two pages, which Baumgartner reportedly typed himself. The paper grew from there, but Monsignor Bebe Arroyo remembers one of the most important developments came when a young priest named Felixberto Flores, who later became bishop, began translating the gospels in Chamorro.

"That's how we kind of got to read up on the faith and also keep up with the Chamorro language, and say hey, this is really nice," he said. Arroyo later served as editor for 20 years, and the current editor, Tony Diaz, says the paper persevered on the backs of volunteers who took it on as a labor of love. "We would not be at this point looking back celebrating 70 years if it weren't for scores and scores of individuals like Ben Garrido, and many, many others," he adeed.

Tun Ben Garrido did the typesetting, there was Mariquita Cruz known for her fast typing, and writer Tony Palomo, a respected Guam journalist. There are so many stories, like the sisters of mercy-pitching in with manual labor just to get the paper out. "A dozen or so of them gathered around this big table. hand folding each, I think at that time is 6,000 issues, Bundling it, collating it, and then someone would distribute it to the parishes," said Diaz.

"Umatuna Si Yu'os" means "Glory to God", and Arroyo and Diaz say the paper nurtures the faith, and endures because the church endures. Arroyo shared, "Really, the Umatuna is a reflection of the faithful, in good times and in bad."