GPD searching for stolen vehicle with 3 year old girl inside

The Guam Police Department needs the public's help after a car was stolen in the Latte Heights area with a 3 year old girl inside. The incident occurred at 10:31 this morning at Fine Market. The car is described as a green Mitsubishi Outlander, license plate TM2151. Store owner Tina Kim says the father of the baby had come in to buy a drink. He ran back into the store asking to use the phone because his car was stolen with his baby inside. If you have any information please call 911 immediately.