Senator waits for public hearing to be booked for raise repeal bill

While it was only introduced yesterday, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr's. office says they are still waiting for the Committee on Rules to refer Bill 4 and schedule a public hearing. The bill would reduce the salaries of the governor, lt. Governor and senators in the 34th Guam Legislature.

Senator Michael San Nicolas chairs the Committee on Rules and has yet to respond to request for comment from KUAM. During the end of the last term, San Nicolas told KUAM he would commit to introduce his own legislation to repeal all of Public Law 32-208 regarding raises not just the governor, lt. Governor and senators, but also directors and deputy directors.

The Governor's Office released a statement Monday noting the disparity Bill 4 creates adding members of the legislature decided to make it a political issue which harms the government today and in the future.