Deportee being sent to Palau; 21st criminal overall

Rodolo Moon Sangalang marks the 21st criminal to be deported by the feds. Sangalang, who is also known as Roldolfo Jr., will be sent back to the Republic of Palau.

He was convicted of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct as a 1st degree felony.

According to a release from Adelup, he's served over half of his 10-year sentence at the Department of Corrections.