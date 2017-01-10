Defendant from East Agana riot says he was defending himself

Another two defendants have entered plea agreements mid-trial for the riot that occurred outside Linda's Coffee Shop in October. That leaves one defendant to face the jury - and he's maintaining he was acting out of self-defense.

As of today, only one defendant stands trial for the riot that broke out just outside the East Agana restaurant late last year. That defendant is Liberty Concepcion - who is seen on surveillance footage taking the first hit that initially started the riot. In court on Tuesday, parties re-visited that surveillance footage which depicts Jaycee White - a man who was never charged for assault in this case - throwing the first punch at Concepcion.

Men from inside the restaurant then rush out and a riot ensues.

Later that day, Concepcion filed a complaint at the Agana Precinct. Defense attorney David Lujan cross-examined Guam Police Department Officer Jason Quitugua, saying, "He said that one of the individuals grabbed his shirt and pulled it over his head, causing him to lose visuals at which time he was assaulted multiple times. Liberty told you that while he was being assaulted, one of the individuals assaulting him yanked his gold chain from around his neck and stated, 'Yeah, I got me a new chain.' Isn't that correct?

The officer confirmed that it was.

Nowhere in Concepcion's police report did he specify he was acting out of self-defense. However, prosecutor Tom Neuman played more of the footage captured that night. The footage shows Concepcion without a shirt, throwing punches at another individual.

Listed as one of the three victims in the riot is Norman Romolor. Romolor was in his car in the parking lot with his cousin, Lloyd Romolor. Norman was only visiting from Saipan and didn't know any of the men involved. Next thing he knew, he was blacked-out on the ground.

"Yeah, I woke up with a lot of blood on me," Norman said.

Earlier today, defendants Christian Medina and Jovin Santos pleaded guilty to one count of assault as a misdemeanor. Each was sentenced to six months behind bars, all of which was suspended.

Also testifying was GPD officer John Hattig, who was detailed to check for other possible victims on-site. "Shortly after that I was tasked by my supervisor to head up to GMH to conduct a victim assessment of Mr. Cruz," he said, referring to Brian Cruz, the man who was found unconscious in the back of a sedan in the Linda's Coffee Shop parking lot that night. Cruz died days later from a severe head injury.

Jaycee White, Alfredo Castro and Richard Ragadio were charged in connection to his death. Ragadio pleaded-out and will serve no time behind bars in exchange for his cooperation in both cases.