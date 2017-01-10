Man arrested for using pepper spray on female

A 46-year-old man is behind bars accused of spraying a woman with pepper spray. Court documents state Marvin James Pangelinan was arrested and charged with family violence as a misdemeanor. The victim reported getting into an argument with the defendant prior.

When interviewed by police, he admitted to spraying the woman in an effort to shut her up.

She then ran away from the home screaming.

Pangelinan was booked and confined.