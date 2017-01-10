Several candidates still have pending paperwork with GEC

More than one dozen candidates who ran in the general election have yet to submit a supplemental report to the Guam Election Commission for campaign contributions and expenditures. Executive director Maria Pangelinan says the reports were due on Friday for candidates who recorded deficits or surplus in their campaign expenses.

Among those who didn't meet the deadline include senatorial candidates Wil Castro, Fernando Esteves, Eric Palacios, Rory Respicio and Joe San Agustin. Mayoral candidates include Roque Alcantara, June Blas, William Brennean, Christopher Fejeran, Roy Gamboa, Jessy Gogue, Stephen Guerrero, Katherine Martir and Rudy Matanane.

Although the deadline has passed, candidates are asked to still submit their reports to the GEC as soon as possible.