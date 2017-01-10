Medical Cannabis Patient Workshop next weekend

Grassroots Guam will be holding a workshop next week for more community outreach. Topics to be discussed include an update on the program status, information on how to become a patient in the program, cannabis as medicine, advice on talking to physicians about cannabis, consumption, dosage and a roundtable for community feedback.

The 2nd Medical Cannabis Patient Workshop is set for January 21 from 9am to 3pm at the Guam Reef Hotel.

While admission is free, pre-registration is encouraged at http://www.grassrootsguam.com.