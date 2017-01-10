New trial date pending for Allan Agababa - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New trial date pending for Allan Agababa

Posted: Updated:

A new trial date has yet to be set for defendant Allan Agababa, the man accused of killing his mother to collect her death benefits. Agababa appeared in court on Tuesday where parties agreed prosecutors need to re-interview chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola. Should there be additional discovery, defense can decide how best to proceed and if they will need to hire an expert witness.

KUAM News files show defense was lacking funds to secure an expert witness for a re-trial. Agababa was first tried in 2014, but jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

No return court date has been set.

