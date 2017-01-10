Four men from Dededo Dome incident make plea deal

Four of the seven men arrested in connection to a riot at the Dededo Dome last year enter plea agreements with the government. Daryl Peredo, Rocindo Alforque, Rodel Alforque, and Ruben Alforque all enter similar agreements for one charge of assault as a misdemeanor.

Each of their deals outlines a one-year sentence, all of which has been suspended.

Remaining defendants Liberty Concepcion, Jovin Santos, and Christian Medina will face a jury next week Tuesday.