Guam write-in ballots had interesting results

While there's no doubting the variety of candidates who ran in the past primary and general elections, it appears voters of Guam may have wanted more. At least that's based on the thousands of write-in votes cast and recently published by the Guam Election Commission. And the results may surprise you.

"It was a very tedious process, it was a very really tedious process," noted GEC executive director Maria Pangelinan. That may have been the case for the agency, but according to Pangelinan, it's all about following the mandate and ensuring every vote is counted. "We took some time out on December 28 and 29th and we recorded all the write-ins for the primary and general elections of 2016," she said. "We estimated that there were about 3,500 write-in for the general and 1,800 for the primary."

While none of the write-ins garnered enough votes to change the results, Pangelinan says it's not entirely impossible for future elections. As for whether allowing or even counting-write ins is a waste of time, Pangelinan says that's not for her to decide. "People can talk about, well should we continue to have write-ins. Across the United States, they have a law, called the Sore Loser Law, where they're preempted from having write-ins. In other states, you must register to be a write-in candidate, as well."

In fact, several candidates who lost in the primary election ended up running as write-ins during the general election. Chuck Sanchez, Jr. received 1,593 write-in votes alone for mayor of Dededo. That doesn't include the more than 100 other write-in votes for various forms of his name.

(We should note that Dededo mayor candidate Stephen Guerrero received 1,813 votes and his name was actually on the ballot. Others like Jovy Limtiaco San Agustin and former Asan-Maina mayor Joana Margaret Blas also received substantial amount of write-ins.)

"So all in all, are write-ins good and should we continue to have write-ins? That's up to the legislature," said Pangelinan.

But for every Chuck Sanchez, there's also your Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. They aren't just animated characters, but actual write-in votes cast during the election. Both actually garnered more than 10 votes in the different races. People actually took the time to write-in other names like Chief Quipuha, Donald Trump, Minnie Mouse, Taylor Swift, Wonder Woman, Anthony Apuron, Spongebob Squarepants and even Malafunkshun.

"It's every persons voice that needs to be heard, so how they vote is up to them, and we want to give them that opportunity and to exercise their right to vote," he said.

Despite some of the few colorful write-in votes, Pangelinan says write-ins are still important as sometimes it can even encourage people to run in the next election. You can view the list at gec.guam.gov.