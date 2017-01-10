Aguon continues work on salaries for elected officials

Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said. He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet. The woman was t...

