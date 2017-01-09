Weightlifting open call for championship

Open call for weightlifters looking to compete in the Guam Weightlifting Federation National Championships coming up on January 21. Competition will be comprised of 3 divisions - youth (up to 17 years old), junior (up to 20) and senior (21 and up).

The nationals will be an Olympic-style weightlifting event - consisting of the snatch and the clean and jerk in men's and women's categories. Lifters' scores will be submitted to the Oceania Weightlifting Federation for ranking.

Entrance fee is $35 for non-GWF members and $10 for members. Location of the event will be announced on the federation's Facebook page.