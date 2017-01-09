Frank Campillo speculates on Obamacare repeal

It was pegged by republicans as one of the biggest drags on the national economy, and GOP leaders including President-elect Donald Trump made the repeal of Obamacare one of their top campaign promises. Trump takes office on January 20, but can he make good on his pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Day 1?

Local health industry executive Frank Campillo of Calvo's Selectcare says any action would probably be more symbolic than anything else. This chart tracks the evolution of the law, and is a graphic reminder of how complicated it is, and how many different aspects of the industry it touches. "We're talking about taxes, the public health system, the medical system, the Medicaid system, the Indian health care system, so it's very extensive," he said. "What they really want to focus is on the individual mandate. The republicans feel that there shouldn't be a mandate. I think it's going to be an extremely difficult process for the republicans to repeal without having something that they can put something on the table, where they can provide equal or better incentives to individuals to have health insurance."

Campillo says good or bad, there are 23 million people with health insurance now who didn't have it before. History he says, has proven that once you give something to Americans, it becomes very difficult to take it away. Campillo is among the growing chorus who suggest that Congress and the new administration should focus and fix what's wrong with Obamacare.

He explained, "Clearly there are aspects that are not working because Obamacare has become very expensive. The average individual who has the ability to buy health insurance is getting subsidies to the tune of about close to ten thousand dollars and the cost of premiums and the cost of care, premiums are derived as a result of the cost of care itself. The cost of drugs, the cost of hospitalization, the cost of physician has increased dramatically during the last six years of Obamacare."

Campillo says polls show most Americans don't favor a full repeal, so Republicans must be careful with the changes or else it may backfire on them. The GOP-led Congress has promised to have a bill on Trump's desk by the end of February. Campillo says Guam leaders need to make sure the needs of the territories are addressed this time around, noting, "On the other hand, Guam for instance, which was not fully included in many parts of Obamacare, and the territories, have a great opportunity to sit at the table now and start planning with our congressperson, with our congresswoman in making sure that this time around, whatever changes are made that we are included in the good parts."

What provisions would he like to see Guam included in? "People are going to get subsidies through the new Trumpcare, one way or the other. I'd like Guam to be included in that. But I'd like Guam to be included in a manner that we get additional federal dollars, as we should. I understand there may be expansion of what is called, high risk pools, with also some correlated dollars for that. I'd like Guam to be included in that. Those are very good opportunities for our island to get. If we're included in the new subsidies, whatever way they call it. If we are able to get more Medicaid money because Guam is being impacted today.

"Guam did not get a good deal in Obamacare in regards to Medicaid."

And Campillo says if Guam were to be included in the premium subsidies, the impact could be substantial. "I am one of those that believe that a good 85 to 95 percent of the island could qualify for those subsidies. And if we're able to get those subsidies and qualify for those subsidies than more people will be insured. So if you got more people insured, correlated there should be a savings to the overall population if we get more people insured," he said.