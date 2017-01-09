11 public school teachers affected by cross-leveling

It's been a major point of concern for teachers across the Department of Education, and it seems the final number of educators facing cross-leveling is finally out. According to acting superintendent Joe Sanchez a total of eleven teachers will be making the move to a new campus this Friday.

"We have ten that are affected in elementary schools and one that's affected in secondary, so they've been contacted; the administration has been in contact with the teachers so the teachers should already know where they will be moving to, so the numbers went substantially down."

Sanchez said because personnel is the department's largest expense, teachers must be maximized in order to avoid overages in certain classrooms as well as shortages in others.

He said in the future the department will work to communicate better with both teachers and the union in order to avoid unnecessary panic.