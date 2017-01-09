11 public school teachers affected by cross-leveling - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

11 public school teachers affected by cross-leveling

Posted: Updated:

It's been a major point of concern for teachers across the Department of Education, and it seems the final number of educators facing cross-leveling is finally out. According to acting superintendent Joe Sanchez a total of eleven teachers will be making the move to a new campus this Friday.

"We have ten that are affected in elementary schools and one that's affected in secondary, so they've been contacted; the administration has been in contact with the teachers so the teachers should already know where they will be moving to, so the numbers went substantially down."

Sanchez said because personnel is the department's largest expense, teachers must be maximized in order to avoid overages in certain classrooms as well as shortages in others.

He said in the future the department will work to communicate better with both teachers and the union in order to avoid unnecessary panic.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly