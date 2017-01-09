24 bills now public law after governor's approval

Governor Eddie Calvo signed over two dozen bills into law today. Among the bills signed include Bill 379 to build the DISID One-Stop Community Resource and Wellness Center, along with Guam's first autism center; Bill 385 creating the Guam Multi-Purpose Community Stadium Complex Commission; Bill 392 regarding the Early Childhood Intervention Leave Act; and Bill 397 establishing a pilot housing first program.

Meanwhile, the governor has yet to take action on Bill 411 authorizing the use of the multi-step bid source selection method for the renovation of Simon Sanchez High School along with Bill 312 over raising the minimum wage to $9.20 by May 1, 2017 and $10.10 in 2018.