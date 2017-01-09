24 bills now public law after governor's approval - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

24 bills now public law after governor's approval

Posted: Updated:

Governor Eddie Calvo signed over two dozen bills into law today. Among the bills signed include Bill 379 to build the DISID One-Stop Community Resource and Wellness Center, along with Guam's first autism center; Bill 385 creating the Guam Multi-Purpose Community Stadium Complex Commission; Bill 392 regarding the Early Childhood Intervention Leave Act; and Bill 397 establishing a pilot housing first program.

Meanwhile, the governor has yet to take action on Bill 411 authorizing the use of the multi-step bid source selection method for the renovation of Simon Sanchez High School along with Bill 312 over raising the minimum wage to $9.20 by May 1, 2017 and $10.10 in 2018.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly